StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

