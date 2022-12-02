StockNews.com Downgrades Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

