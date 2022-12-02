StockNews.com Downgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $176.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,750 shares of company stock worth $38,396,578. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

