StockNews.com Downgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.89.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

