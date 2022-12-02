StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.