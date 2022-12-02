StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.10.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.