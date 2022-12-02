StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

