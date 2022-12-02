StockNews.com Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.
Globus Medical Trading Up 2.2 %
Globus Medical stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 555,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,086. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
