StockNews.com Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) to Sell

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.81.

RH Stock Performance

RH traded down $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $281.20. The stock had a trading volume of 636,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,869. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.07. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

