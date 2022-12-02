StockNews.com Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RBA opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.