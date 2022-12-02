StockNews.com Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
