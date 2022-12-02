StockNews.com Upgrades MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Hold

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyGram International stock remained flat at $10.92 on Thursday. 3,102,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 702,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 170,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

