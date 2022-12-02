Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance

Shares of SOIEF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot, sturgeon, and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals.

