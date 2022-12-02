Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
Shares of SOIEF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.87.
Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile
