Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/29/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 1,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $97.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

