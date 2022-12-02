Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.30

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 19483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.87.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also

