Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Michael A. Schueler Sells 3,882 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

SPH opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 59.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

SPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,972,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

