Sun Communities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 121.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 77,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.