Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,448. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

About Sunlands Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.