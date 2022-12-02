Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the October 31st total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

SNPTF stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

