Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Update

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 702,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sunoco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sunoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.8 %

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Shares of SUN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,777. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.40. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

