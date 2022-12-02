sUSD (SUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.87 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $47.34 million and $9.87 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.54 or 0.06274771 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00505609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,212.15 or 0.30751105 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,207,937 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.