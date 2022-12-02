Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $34.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $92.14.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,696 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Semtech by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Semtech by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

