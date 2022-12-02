SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after buying an additional 239,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $228.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $752.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

