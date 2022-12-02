Sweat Economy Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.40 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $45.40 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,898,246,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,462,958,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

