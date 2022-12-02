Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. The business had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

