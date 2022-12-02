Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 127.8% in November

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 73,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.