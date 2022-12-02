Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $69,597,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after buying an additional 973,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,015.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 703,281 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,165.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 390,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. 279,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.36. Sylvamo has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

