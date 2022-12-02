Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.86

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$2.86. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.48. The company has a market cap of C$11.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.97.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.99 million during the quarter.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

