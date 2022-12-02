Syscoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $78.29 million and $2.54 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00654122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00248549 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,465,457 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

