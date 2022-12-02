System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,050.00 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust bought 5,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,687,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,496,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Lone Star Friends Trust bought 20,273 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,378.65.

On Monday, November 21st, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 27,660 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,258 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,197.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $39,836.00.

System1 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $5.25 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on System1 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of System1

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of System1 by 293.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 755,506 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at about $3,514,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at about $1,473,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

