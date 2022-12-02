Tacita Capital Inc Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. BCE makes up 1.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $1,407,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,691. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

