Tacita Capital Inc Has $395,000 Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 55.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.1 %

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,344. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

