Tacita Capital Inc Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.75. 47,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.