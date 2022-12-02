Tacita Capital Inc Sells 95 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 0.4 %

Cigna Announces Dividend

NYSE CI traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $324.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $193.63 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.06 and its 200-day moving average is $284.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.