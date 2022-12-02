Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 347,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,210,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 372,127 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. 358,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,387,723. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $425.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

