Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240,972 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a market cap of $428.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

