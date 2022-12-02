Tangible 1-Day Volume Tops $1.09 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

