TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

NYSE TEL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

