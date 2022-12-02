Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

