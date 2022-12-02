Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ALL opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

