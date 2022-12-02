Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Loews worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 264,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Loews by 129.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 258,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 82.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 254,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

