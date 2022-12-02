Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,979 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

