Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 19,090 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameren were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

