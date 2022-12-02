Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE APD opened at $312.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $313.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.63 and its 200 day moving average is $252.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

