Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,044 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of VeriSign worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VeriSign by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in VeriSign by 31.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in VeriSign by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

