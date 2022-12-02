Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 249,720 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 249,720 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

