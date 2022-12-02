Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 29,284 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,357 shares of company stock worth $1,366,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.