Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.72. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 519,444 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 74.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 71.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.