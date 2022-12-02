Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Down 12.5%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 1,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.