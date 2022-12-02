Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.40 ($2.47) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.30 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.01 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.12). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.54.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

