Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.07 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $315.97 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009747 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025214 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006060 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008272 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,873,256,275,093 coins and its circulating supply is 5,979,593,985,820 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
